Imam’s unbeaten 64 sets Balochistan’s six-wicket win over KP

LAHORE: Imam-ul-Haq’s breezy 64 not out off 46 set Balochistan’s third win of the National T20 Cup as they defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the title defenders, by six wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Thursday night. Imam’s first half-century of the event and 19th of his T20 career saw his team overhaul 156-run target with two balls spare. He struck six fours. Imam struck a crucial stand worth 58 with Umaid Asif, who contributed 20 off 12, which decided the match in his side’s favour and took Balochistan to the fifth spot on the points table. Umaid was Imran Khan Snr’s second scalp after he had dismissed Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (14 off 15) in the sixth over. At the start of the run chase, Abdullah Shafique provided a stable base to his side, scoring 28 off 24 (two fours and a six).

Earlier, Sahibzada Farhan with his 49-ball 78 anchored Khyber Pakhtunkhwa innings after Imam put them in to bat. Of the 15 fours in the innings, nine came off Farhan’s bat. He also struck one of the two maximums. Farhan surpassed Babar Azam to become the leading run-getter in this edition of the National T20 with 298 runs next to his name. This was his second half-century of this tournament. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lost wickets on regular intervals and faced the first blow on the third ball when Aamer Azmat fell to Junaid Khan, who also accounted for Fakhar Zaman (12 off 13) in the 16th over and Farhan on the last ball of the penultimate over. Israrullah – the second best scorer in the innings – was run out on 19. Najeebullah and Amad Butt dismissed Mohammad Rizwan (17 off 19) and Iftikhar Ahmed (run-a-ball six).

Brief scores:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 155-6, 20 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 78; Junaid Khan 3-32)

Balochistan 158-4, 19.4 overs (Imam-ul-Haq 64 not out, Abdullah Shafique 28, Umaid Asif 20; Imran Khan Snr 2-27)

Player of the match – Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan).