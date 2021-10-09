POA President Arif Hasan calls on Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong

ISLAMAABD: Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan, President of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) called Nong Rong, Ambassador of People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, at the Embassy of China here the other day. The meeting was held in regard to the Winter Olympic Games Beijing 2022. The Ambassador informed the POA President that all preparations were on track and many venues had been completed as per schedule. “China is looking forward to welcoming all its guests in a befitting manner,” said Nong Rong. POA President Arif Hasan assured complete cooperation and support to the organising committee and National Olympic Committee (NOC) China for Beijing 2022. The POA President thanked Ambassador Nong Rong for sharing the programmess of the Winter Olympic Games and measures in place for successful conduct. He commended Beijing for being the first city to be host of both the Summer as well as Winter Olympics. Arif Hasan was confident that these Games would also be as magnificent as the Summer Games and that the Pakistan contingent were excited and looking forward to it. The mega event is scheduled to take place from Feb 4 to 20, 2022 in Beijing and towns in the neighboring Hebei province in the People’s Republic of China.













