Ansar leads 29th Prime Minister Open Golf Championship

RAWALPINDI: The top 100 golf playing professionals of Pakistan flaunted their golf playing preparedness and prowess and mastery during the first round of the 29th Prime Minister Open Golf Championship at the stimulating Rawalpindi Golf Course here on Friday. Eleven competing professionals ended the first round with under par scores, seven professionals had a par score of 72 and ten professionals had a score of gross 73. This reflects on the aptness and imposing potential of golf playing professionals and they need to be admired and revered for their command over application of golfing skills. At the conclusion of the first round, the leader of the day was Ansar Mehmood of Margalla Greens Golf Club with a first round score of gross 67, five under par compiled through an immaculate effort. His two rivals Mohammad Shabbir (Islamabad) and Muhammad Afzal (Okara) managed similar scores of gross 69, three under par. At a score of 71, one under par, were placed eight aspirants: Asher Masih (Gymkhana), Mudassir Iqbal (KGC), Muhammad Imran (Defence Raya), Muhammad Tariq (Islamabad), Mohammad Sajid (PAF), Wisal Khan (Peshawar), Muhammad Naeem (Peshawar) and Muhammad Arif (Peshawar). At gross score of par 72 were Muhammad Alam, Sajjad Khan, Akbar Mehroz, Arif Ali, Rehan Haider Abbasi, Muhammad Zubair and Shahid Javed Khan.













