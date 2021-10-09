PSX sheds 108 points in low-volume, range-bound session

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned bearish on Friday in a very low-volume and range-bound session, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 108.82 points (-0.24 percent) to close at 44,477.23 points.

The market opened on a positive note but switched between the green and red zones. There was a trade of less than 25 million shares in the KSE-100 Index during the first session of the day while the second session saw a trade of a little over 41 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index moved in a range of 332.4 points, showing an intraday high of 44,670.5 points and a low of 44,338.1 points. Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index gained 20.47 points (+0.07 percent) to close at 30,599.23 points, while All Share Islamic Index shed 17.53 points (-0.08 percent) to close at 21,720.56 points.

A total of 379 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 146 closed up, shares of 218 closed down while shares of 15 companies remained unchanged. Out of 95 traded companies in the KSE-100 Index, 32 closed up and 61 closed down and two remained unchanged.

The overall market volumes decreased by 119.07 million to 176.07 million shares. Total volume traded for the KSE-100 Index was 66.19 million shares. The number of total trades decreased by 34,969 to 74,730, while the value traded decreased by Rs3.62 billion to Rs6.84 billion.

Among scrips, WTL led the volumes with 18.53 million shares, followed by TELE (14.16 million) and SILK (9.33 million). Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes include WTL, TELE, SILK, FCSC and TPL, which formed over 33 percent of total volumes.

Major contributions to the index came from SYS, HBL, COLG, BAHL and MCB, as they cumulatively contributed 108 points to the index, whereas LUCK, HUBC, FFC, CHCC and TRG lost value to weigh down on the index by 90 points.

Analysts at Topline Securities said that range-bound activity was observed at the bourse, as the index traded between its intraday high of 84 points and intraday low of 248 points to finally close at 44,477 points.