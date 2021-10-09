SECP witnesses 20pc growth in new companies in September 2021

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 2,223 new companies in September 2021, up by 20pc over the same period in the preceding year.

Total capitalization (paid-up capital) of the new companies stood at Rs2.8 billion and the total number of registered companies has risen to 1,52,089, said a press release issued here. Private Limited companies accounted for 65pc of the new incorporation, whereas 32pc were registered as single-member.

Remaining 3pc were registered as public unlisted companies, not for profit associations, trade organizations and limited liability partnership (LLP). Approximately 99pc of the companies were registered online and 210 foreign users were registered from overseas.

Sector-wise, construction and real estate sector took the lead with the incorporation of (377) companies, followed by information technology (316), trading (310), services (209), food and beverages sector (85), textile (74), ecommerce (74), education (66), market and development (54), corporate agricultural farming (53), pharmaceutical (52), engineering (46), healthcare (45), tourism (43), auto and allied (38), chemical (38), transport (37), mining and quarrying (3) and power generation (30), paper and board (27), logging (26), cosmetics and toiletries (23), fuel and energy (19), cables and electric goods (18), communications (17), steel and allied (16), and wood products (16) and broadcasting and telecasting (15) and 69 companies were registered in other sectors.

Foreign investment has been reported in 61 new companies, reporting foreign investors from Australia, Canada, China, Dominican Republic, Germany, Hong Kong, Iraq, Jordan, Korea South, Paraguay, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, UAE, UK, the USA and Zambia.