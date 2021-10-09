Need for financial literacy stressed

Speakers at Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) ceremony on the eve of World Investor Week-2021 on Friday stressed on the promotion of financial literacy along with basic education in the country.

The event was organized in collaboration with the World Federation of Exchanges.

A Gong ceremony was held at PSX to mark this international event being celebrated simultaneously at 78 stock exchanges of the world. Prominent in the participants were President Hamdard University Ms Saadia Rashid and Chief Executive Officer of The Citizen Foundation, Asad Ayub. Brokers and students of different institutions also attended the ceremony.

PSX Managing Director Farrukh H. Khan said to make investment was the right of every citizen, and there was a dire need for educating and inducing them for investment, instead of being restricted to trading.

PSX was working with the Federal Ministry of Education and various other educational institutions for promoting financial literacy down to school level.

It was pursuing basic financial education in school syllabus. “Since the previous year, we have held 250 webinars on financial literacy,” he said, adding that PSX had planned to start online classes. He said that the youth could be more successful investors as they had better information.

He stressed on developing the brokerage industry for the growth of the capital market in the country.

Farrukh said that PSX was also focused on education for the corporate sector including established businesses.

It had bifurcated its financial literacy plan into two categories: (1) investors and individuals (2) Corporate Sector. He said that the PSX management felt proud that the exchange was an affiliated member of the World Federation of Exchanges.

He highlighted the various policy and systematic initiatives taken by PSX over the last couple of years, which had turned the exchange very attractive for local and foreign investors.He expressed satisfaction over the pace of listing of companies on PSX.

CEO of The Citizen Foundation Asad Ayub highlighted his foundation’s activities for promoting quality education through 1700 schools in the country, in addition to basic education to 20,000 women every year which included financial literacy. He assured that TCF would support PSX’s efforts to reach out to every citizen for financial literacy.

“However, first we should talk of simple literacy,” he remarked. He regretted that not only the majority of the institutions but the nation as a whole was least bothered about quality education.