Gold price declines by Rs100 to Rs115,300 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs100 per tola and was traded at Rs115,300 on Friday against its sale at Rs115,400 in the local market the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs 86 and was sold at Rs98,851 against its sale at Rs98,937 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat decreased to Rs90,614 from Rs90,692. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1400 and Rs1200.27 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $2 and was traded at $1761 against its sale at $1763.













