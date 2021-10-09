Rupee strengthens against US dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against the US dollar appreciated by 34 paisa in the interbank trading on Friday to close at Rs170.53 against the previous day’s closing of Rs170.87. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market was recorded at Rs170.8 and Rs171.8 respectively. Similarly, the price of euro, which was traded at Rs196.88, depreciated by 80 paisa as compared to its last closing of Rs197.68, the State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.53, whereas a decrease of 55 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of British pound, which was traded at Rs231.66 as compared to its last closing of Rs232.21. The exchange rates of Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal decreased by 09 paisa each to close at Rs46.42 and Rs45.47 respectively.













