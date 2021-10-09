Weekly inflation goes 1.21pc up as food, gas, oil prices surge

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on October 07, 2021 for the combined consumption group witnessed an increase of 1.21 percent, after witnessing a decrease for two consecutive weeks, while it went 12.94 percent up on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday, the combined index was at 158.94 on October 07, 2021 as compared to 157.04 on September 30, 2021 while the index was recorded at 140.73 a year ago on October 08, 2020.

The SPI is computed on a weekly basis to assess the price movements of essential commodities at a shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. The SPI comprises 51 essential items and the prices are being collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

During the week under review, out of 51 items, prices of 22 (43.13pc) items increased, prices of 08 (15.68pc) items decreased and prices of 21 (41.18pc) items remained stable.

The SPI for the current week recorded an increase in the prices of chicken (17.12pc), LPG (7.73pc), potatoes (5.89pc), garlic (3.70pc), petrol (3.20pc), tea Lipton (1.98pc), wheat flour bag (1.97pc), washing soap (1.94pc), gur (1.84pc), tomatoes (1.83pc), mustard oil (1.60pc) and diesel (1.59) with joint impact of 1.28pc into the overall SPI for combined group of 1.21pc.

On the other hand, a decrease was observed in the prices of eggs (2.66pc), bananas (2.09pc), onions (1.62pc), pulse Moong (1.23pc) and chillies powdered (1.12pc).

According to the PBS data, the year on year trend depicts increase of 12.94pc, electricity for Q1 (57.92pc), chicken (52.28pc), vegetable ghee 1 kg (40.87pc), mustard oil (39.90pc), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (39.34pc), cooking oil 5 liter (37.97pc), chillies powdered (33.43pc), gents sandal (33.37pc), washing soap (25.21pc), gents sponge chappal (25.13pc) and petrol (22.22pc), while major decrease observed in the prices of tomatoes (56.71pc), onions (31.66pc), pulse Moong (30.34pc), potatoes (24.37pc) and pulse Mash (0.47pc).

The weekly SPI percentage change by income groups showed that SPI across all quantiles ranged between 0.88 percent and 1.31 percent. The lowest income group witnessed a weekly increase of 0.88 percent while the highest income group recorded an increase of 1.31 percent.

On a yearly basis, analysis of SPI change across different income segments showed that SPI increased across all quantiles ranging between 11.56 percent and 14.24 percent. Yearly SPI for the lowest income group increased by 14.24 percent while the highest income group recorded an increase of 13.07 percent.