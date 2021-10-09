FPCCI voices concern over gas supply suspension

FPCCI President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo has expressed his profound concerns over yet another gas supply suspension for 72 hours for the industrial areas of Sindh and Balochistan. It will bring many export-oriented industrial units to a halt and ensuing losses, he added.

FPCCI chief pointed out that after every few months the industrial sector has to endure the prolonged gas supply suspensions, despite repeated promises and assurances given to the business, industrial and trade community of Pakistan from the platform of FPCCI.