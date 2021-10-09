President to formally open Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo

President Arif Alvi will pay a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday (today), where he will formally inaugurate the Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.

Themed as ‘Hidden Treasure’, the Pakistan Pavilion showcases the unexplored and undiscovered riches of the country. It has become one of the top destinations among visitors, having welcomed a large number of people since the Expo commenced on October 1.

President Alvi will visit different sections of Pakistan Pavilion, located at one of the prime areas of the Expo site and considered the largest such pavilion outside the country.

“During the visit, the President will meet the UAE dignitaries and formally inaugurate the Pakistan Pavilion in Dubai Expo 2020,” the Foreign Office said on Friday.

During his stay, the FO said, the President would also meet leading businessmen, investors, entrepreneurs, senior representatives of information technology companies and media. He is scheduled to interact with members of the Pakistani community in the UAE.

“The visit coincides with the 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the UAE,” according to the Foreign Office. Dubai Expo 2020, to continue till March 31, 2022, is the largest and most diverse exhibition in the region with participation from 192 countries, multilateral organizations and businesses.

The Pakistan Pavilion is not only bringing the country’s colour and culture to Expo 2020 Dubai, but is also inspiring the world on topics including climate sustainability, tree plantation and renewable and clean energy solutions.

The pavilion offers an insight into the investment opportunities in Pakistan with immense potential for growth.

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have enjoyed close fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and cultural affinities. The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments. The UAE is also among Pakistan’s prime development partners in education, health and energy sectors.

Around 1.6 million Pakistani expatriates in the UAE contributed remittances of more than US$ 6 billion in the last financial year. The frequent exchange of high-level visits between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates play a pivotal role in enhancing bilateral ties and close cooperation.