PRCS to send relief package to Balochistan quake victims

Pakistan Red Crescent Society is devotedly active in helping the people in afflicted area of Balochistan earthquake, we will make all efforts to mitigate the suffering of the victims and will continue supporting them with more relief in terms of shelter, household, health and others on need basis”, PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq said this on Friday while chairing a meeting to review the relief and rehabilitation operation of Balochistan EQ victims.

Abrar ul Haq lauded the efforts of Disaster Management, Emergency Response, Health, First Aid and volunteers who took part in the the relief operations. He directed officials to spare no effort in providing the relief to the victims and stressed upon the need to provide maximum assistance and medical care to the affected families.

He said that PRCS in collaboration with Red Cross Red Crescent Movement partners, will send more relief package to support the affected families soon after the assessment. “PRCS stands with the victims of the earthquake and will stay in the area till everyone is rehabilitated”, Abrar ul Haq said.

After the earthquake, PRCS had immediately dispatched ambulances and its team of doctors, paramedics, volunteers as well as women first aiders who took part in the relief operations at Harnai.

Four ambulances of the Red Crescent remained engaged in the rescue efforts. The provision of medicines and first aid care to injured persons continued till late night on Thursday.

PRCS also provided relief items to support victims of earthquake. Relief items included blankets, tents, jerry cans, hygiene kits, tarpaulin sheets, sleeping bags and other essential items.