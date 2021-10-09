Commemorative coin on 70-year diplomatic relations with Germany

The federal government has issued a commemorative coin of Rs 70 to mark the 70-year diplomatic relations with the Federal Republic of Germany. The Pakistan Mint, which is the only coin making facility in the country, has prepared a unique design of the commemorative coin. Its obverse has an emblem comprising Minar-e-Pakistan, Crescent & Star and the opposite side bears the image of famous Brandenburg Gate of Germany. The Pakistan Mint has completed the minting process and handed over the coin to the State Bank of Pakistan for official circulation.













