IG orders increase in number of IOs at police stations

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that increasing the number of investigating officers across Punjab is a matter of urgency to improve the quality of investigation.

He said that arresting accused and getting them sentenced though submission of strong challans in courts is the real formula for controlling crime. He said that the increase in the number of investigating officers would significantly improve the quality of investigation, reduce the additional burden of cases from the investigating officers and also help in timely submission of challans to the courts. Mr Rao directed Additional IG Investigation Fayyaz Ahmed Dev to conduct a comprehensive audit to check the quality of investigation across Punjab and send the report of this audit to him as soon as possible. He further directed to ensure departmental action again supervisory officers and investigation officers for faulty and poor investigation. Special attention should be paid to the effective use of modern technology and practice to ensure the safety of evidence at crime scene. IG Punjab further directed in the meeting that modern courses for training of investigating officers should be conducted in line with devised SOPs including protection of crime scenes, visit of PFSA team, DNA Workshops submission of PFSA, timely and correct completion of challan under expert investigation officers. He issued these instructions while talking to the officers presiding over a high-level meeting of the Investigation Wing at the Central Police Office here.

During the meeting Additional IG Investigation Fayyaz Ahmed Dev while briefing about other official matters including Regional Monitoring Units and Investigation Support Units informed IG Punjab that the Investigation Wing is being given importance and resources equal to operation wing. Moreover, state-of-the-art software developed by IT Wing is also benefitted in this regard. Giving instructions, IG Punjab reiterated that investigation of cases on merit and timely submission of of challan is a constitutional and legal right of every citizen. The investigating officers should spare no effort to get the accused of dacoity, ransom, murder and robbery sentenced by courts through a quality investigation. IGP also directed supervisory officers to play effective role with help of modern forensic science so that elimination of criminals and provision of justice to the citizens could be expedited. Additional IG Investigation Fayyaz Ahmed Dev, DIG Investigation Sharaq Kamal Siddiqui, DIG IT Waqas Nazir and DIG Operations Punjab Sajid Kayani were also present on this occasion.