Rafi Group signs deal with IGI Life Insurance

Pakistan’s leading land developer Rafi Group signed an agreement with IGI Life Insurance to provide its customers investment inclusive of life insurance. The Event was held at Faletti’s Hotel in Lahore on 8th & 9th October 2021.

Being the trendsetter’s in the real estate sector of Pakistan through pioneering high-rise buildings & farmhouses, Rafi Group has once again achieved a great milestone in the real estate industry by facilitating its customers with free life insurance facilities. Never in the entire history of the real sector in Pakistan, any land developer has proactively taken this initiative so far.

On the occasion, Chairman Rafi Group Imtiaz Rafi Butt said that we are committed to facilitate are customers with the best investment opportunities and what can be better than investment inclusive of life insurance.

CEO IGI Life Insurance Tahir Masood said that Rafi Group has become the first land developer in the real estate market across Pakistan that has taken a unique step to provide its customers a facility of life insurance. He said that the initiative will inspire others in the real estate sector to walk in the footsteps of Rafi in order to serve their customers.

Later, CEO Rafi Group Shehriar Imtiaz Rafi & Managing Director Shazil Imtiaz Rafi also spoke about the milestone achieved by Rafi Group and expressed the commitment of Rafi Group to serve its customers in best possible way.

In addition to an agreement signed with IGI Life Insurance, Rafi Group held the third ballot of Green Palms Housing Project Gwadar in the two days Open House Event organized in Lahore.