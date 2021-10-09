World Post Day to be marked today

World Post Day will be marked on October 9 (Saturday) across the globe including Pakistan aimed to create and maintain a structure for the free flow of international mail around the world. The Day marks the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union’s establishment. In many international organizations and countries, high ranking officials or ministers make speeches or issue proclamations on the history or achievements of national or international postal services. Postal services may issue special postage stamps to commemorate the ideals, history or achievements of the national postal service on or around World Post Day. These are prized by stamp collectors and philatelists (people who study stamps). In addition, special lessons on these topics may be arranged for school children and the postal services and their employees may receive extra training or recognition and attention in the media.













