Governor Zahoor Agha accepts resignation of ministers

On Friday, the political fiasco has increased in Balochistan as Governor Syed Zahoor Agha accepted the resignations of dissatisfied provincial ministers, advisers, and parliamentary secretaries, Daily Times reported.

Earlier, the provincial ministers, advisers, and parliamentary secretaries had submitted the resignation to put pressure on Balochistan Chief Minister to resign from the position.

Meena Zahoor Baledi, Asad Baloch and Sardar Abdul Rehman Khatran, and others had submitted their resignations to the Balochistan governor.

Among the advisors, the resignations of Akbar Askani and Mohammad Khan Lahri were accepted. The Balochistan Governor also accepted the resignations of four Parliamentary Secretaries including Laila Tareen, Bushra Rind, Majin, and Lala Rashid Baloch.