Number of cars stolen and snatched in Karachi last month

KARACHI: Incidents of street crimes continued unabated in Karachi last month. Thousands of citizens were deprived of their cars, motorcycles, mobile phones and other valuables.

Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) made a report on street crimes. According to that, 23 four-wheelers were snatched while 191 were stolen during September.

As many as 4,009 motorcycles were stolen while 447 snatched at gunpoint. In addition to that, 2,190 mobile phones were looted in the port city last month.

The report said 173 cars have been snatched during the past nine months. While the thieves stole 1,309.

Besides, this period also saw a whopping 35,287 bikes being stolen and another 3,350 being snatched. 18,781 citizens were deprived of their phones.

The CPLC said 14 incidents of kidnapping for ransom and 20 of extortion were reported. 369 denizens lost their lives while putting up resistance to robbery bids.