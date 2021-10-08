Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize to journalists Maria Ressa of Philippines, and Dmitry Muratov of Russia for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.

“Ms Ressa and Mr Muratov are receiving the Peace Prize for their courageous fight for freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia,” Chairwoman Berit Reiss-Andersen of the Norwegian Nobel Committee told a news conference.

“At the same time, they are representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions,” she added.

The Nobel Peace Prize will be presented on December 10. It is the death anniversary of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards in his 1895 will.