Will leave politics after Nalalai Expressway completion: Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Friday inaugurated a newly constructed block at the Women University in Rawalpindi.

Addressing the ceremony, Sheikh Rasheed said Women University was the mission of his life and added that the new block has been completed with the cost of Rs130 million. He said Rawalpindi is on the top of the list in terms of women’s education.

“No one can beat Rawalpindi,” he added. The minister expressed his joy and happiness as the daughter of a rickshaw driver has topped in the CSS examination.

Commenting on another mega project of Rawalpindi, he said Nalalai Expressway will also be inaugurated in December. I will quit politics after the completion of the Nalalai Expressway project, Sheikh Rasheed announced.

Sheikh Rasheed said the country is also heading in the right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He also regretted the language being used by the opposition against the security institutions.

Sheikh Rashid said that the stability of Afghanistan is the stability of Pakistan. We will also continue to support Afghanistan without coming under any pressure.