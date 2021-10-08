COAS directs troops to help in relief operations in Balochistan quake-hit areas

RAWALPINDI: On Friday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa directed troops stationed at Balochistan to provide all out assistance to civil administration in rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts in quake-hit areas of Balochistan.

The Army Chief directed the officials to help reduce difficulties faced by the affected people of earthquake hit areas of Balochistan, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Moreover, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio has expressed his condolences over the loss of lives and damages to properties resulting from the deadly earthquake in the Balochistan province, saying the UN was ready to help Pakistan deal with the situation.

I'm deeply saddened by the loss of life and destruction caused by Thursday's earthquake in Pakistan. My thoughts are with all who have been affected. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 8, 2021

“Our condolences to the victims and our sympathy to the families of the victims, as we’ve said we have told the authorities, we are ready to help,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.