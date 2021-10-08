Punjab educational institutes to return to normal routine from Monday

LAHORE: On Friday, the Punjab government has declared the commencement of pre-Covid routine classes from Oct 11, following the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) decision.

“All Public & Private Schools of Punjab to start their regular/standard calendar classes on Monday, October 11th, 2021. No more staggered approach. Welcome back to the previous routine,” Education Minister Murad Raas tweeted.

He further pleaded with the school authorities to ensure enforcement of the government-defined SOPs to stop the virus spread.

Earlier on Thursday, NCOC head, Asad Umar decided to allow all educational institutions to start normal classes from October 11.

“Based on the reduced level of Covid disease spread and the launch of the school vaccination program, it has been decided in today’s NCOC meeting to allow all educational institutions to start normal classes from 11th October,” the planning and development minister had tweeted.

Educational institutions were previously working with 50pc capacity across the country.