IMF asks Pakistan to augment income and sales tax

ISLAMABAD – On Thursday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) asked Pakistan to take additional taxation measures. They should be in the shape of income and sales taxes and regulatory duty (RD). This is needed to pull up the annual tax collection target from Rs5.8 trillion to Rs6.3 trillion.

This new demand by the IMF comes during the ongoing virtual talks in the context of losses incurred on the account of non-collection of petroleum levy of over Rs600 billion during the current fiscal year.

The government will also have to take additional revenue measures on the FBR front. This is in order to bridge the gap that surfaced on account of non-collection of petroleum levy.

Another recommendation by the IMF is to increase the base price of the electricity tariff to the tune of Rs1.40 per unit to curtail the surge in circular debt.

Pakistani authorities have made quarterly adjustments to the power tariff. But if the base price is not increased, it is feared that the pace of accumulation envisaged under the Circular Debt Management Plan (CDMP) won’t be materialised.

“Talks are underway and both sides may evolve a consensus on a staff-level agreement. Whereby, the FBR’s target may be jacked up from Rs5.8 trillion to Rs6-6.1 trillion for the current fiscal year in the wake of FBR’s increased collection at import stage,” an official told the media.

IMF suggested to increase the rate of personal income tax

The IMF has also made a suggestion to increase the rate of personal income tax. This will be by adjusting the higher income bracket earning Rs75 million on an annual basis, the officials said. There are different proposals under consideration to adjust the rate of personal income tax to fetch an additional Rs100 billion to Rs150 billion.

There is another proposal to withdraw more GST exemptions within the current fiscal year. The FBR has also prepared a list of a few dozen items where the RD will be jacked up for getting additional revenues. The withdrawal of Additional Customs Duty recommended by the National Tariff Commission might be delayed. But the final decision was expected on the eve of the upcoming budget.

So far, the IMF is satisfied with the collection of the board, says FBR Chairperson Dr Mohammad Ashfaque.

He was speaking to journalists after attending the Senate Standing Committee on Finance at the Parliament House.

FBR chairperson said that the ongoing talks with the IMF have not concluded so far. But the Fund staff was satisfied with the collection of the board. He also said that the FBR exceeded its target by Rs186 billion in the first quarter. Because, the revenue collection stood at Rs1,395 billion in the first three months of the current fiscal year.