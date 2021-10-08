Current economic woes gift of ten-year Zardari-Nawaz rule: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that Pakistan’s current economic woes were gift of a ten-year rule of Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif.

In a tweet, he said today if the government did not have to repay $ 12 billion in debt and interest this year that money could have been used to subsidise prices of oil and electricity.

پاکستان کی معاشی مشکلات زرداری-نواز شریف کے دس سالوں کا تحفہ ہیں، آج اگر ہمیں اس سال بارہ ارب ڈالر کا قرضہ اور سود واپس نہ کرنا ہوتا تو یہ پیسہ تیل اوربجلی کو سبسڈی میں استعمال ہوتا اور ہم دنیا میں قیمتوں میں اضافے کے رجحان سے بچ جاتے ان تاریک دس سالوں کے اثرات تباہ کن ہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 8, 2021

He said the government would have taken steps to protect the consumers from the adverse affects of rising prices of commodities in the international market if the former rulers had not ruined the national economy during their ten years of misrule.