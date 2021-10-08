UN Chief express condolences over Balochistan earthquake loss

NEW YORK: On Friday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has empathized with the loss of lives and damages to properties resulting from the dangerous earthquake that smacked parts of the Balochistan province.

Antonio Guterres in a message on Twitter said “I’m deeply saddened by the loss of life and destruction caused by Thursday s earthquake in Pakistan. My thoughts are with all who have been affected.”

Early Thursday morning, a deadly earthquake of magnitude 5.9 rocked parts of Balochistan, killing at least 20 people and injuring over 200 others, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre said the epicentre of the quake was near the province’s Harnai district and it had a depth of 15 kilometres. Quivering was also felt in Quetta, Sibbi, Pishin, Ziarat, Qila Abdullah, Sanjavi, Zhob and Chaman.