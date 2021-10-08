Pakistan records less than 1000 coronavirus cases for the first time

On Thursday, Pakistan recorded less than 1000 COVID-19 cases for the first time in three months. All the coronavirus indicators go down with Pakistan registering a rapid decrease in single-day fatalities, infections and positivity rate.

According to the statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday morning, Pakistan has reported 26 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours (Thursday) and 912 new cases.

However, the overall death toll surged to 28,058, whereas after adding the new cases the number of total infections now stood at 1,256,233.

Moreover, a total of 45,619 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan on Thursday, whereas the positivity ratio stood at 1.99 percent.

Statistics 8 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 45,619

Positive Cases: 912

Positivity %: 1.99%

Deaths : 26

Patients on Critical Care: 2763 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 8, 2021

During the last 24 hours (Thursday), 1,633 patients have recovered from the virus whereas the total recoveries stood at 1,184,527. However, the number of patients in critical care was 2,763.

Furthermore, 462,155 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 435,040 in Punjab, 175,358 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 105,983 in Islamabad, 33,040 in Balochistan, 34,316 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,341 in Gilgit Baltistan.