Iqra Aziz has ‘million reasons’ to be proud of Arij Fatima

Actress Iqra Aziz is a big fan of co-celebrity Arij Fatyma for keeping her motherhood and professional life balanced.

She said that there are millions of reasons as to be inspired by her.

“You have given me a million reasons to be proud of you,” the Ghairat actress said as quoted in a report. “My first ever drama was with her and she was the lead in it, she was the sweetest of all.”

She added: “Now seeing you as a mother and doing all of it with your job gives me huge motivation.”

Arij Fatyma, whose performance was highly praised in Ishq Parast, got married to an American-based Pakistani doctor named Ozair Ali in an arranged marriage in 2017. In 2020, she announced her son Isa Ali was born on May 13.

‘My first ever drama was with her and she was the lead in it, she was the sweetest of all’

They created a separate Instagram account for him which has at least 5000 followers.

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, who had tied the knot back in December 2019, were blessed with their first child named Kabir Hussain back in July this year.

The Baaji star had said that she could not explain the feeling of her being a mother and every woman should be blessed to have that experience.