Jennifer Lawrence joims Amy Schumer at Women’s March

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence and longtime friend Amy Schumer united this weekend at one of the many marches to protest in favor of women’s reproductive rights.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, the comedian, who recently revealed she underwent a hysterectomy to treat a debilitating disease, shared on her Instagram page a photo of herself standing at a rally with the Oscar-winning actress, who is expecting her and husband Cooke Maroney’s first child.

That day, thousands of people gathered at hundreds of Women’s Marches held nationwide to protest abortion restrictions. The demonstrations were held a month after a new Texas law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, the most restrictive abortion law in the United States, went into effect. “I don’t have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here @womensmarch @plannedparenthood #rallyforabortionjustice,” wrote Schumer, 40, who held up a sign that read, “Abortion is essential.”