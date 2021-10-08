Leah Remini accuses Ellen DeGeneres of ‘acting interested’ before playfully hitting her in wacky moment

Leah Remini and Ellen DeGeneres clearly have no problem telling each other how they really feel, as friends do.

The 51-year-old King of Queens alum visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, Oct. 5, where Leah got into the Halloween spirit by quipping to the host that it’s “normal for a parent to scare the crap out of their kids.” Leah and husband Angelo Pagan’s 17-year-old daughter, Sofia, is currently a high school senior.

During the somewhat lengthy story, Leah showed a photo of a mask that she and Angelo had picked out in an attempt to frighten Sofia, although it appeared the teen is tough to scare. Leah went on to recall a time when she had her assistant hide in the star’s dance instructor’s car.

“One of my teachers was there, and I had my assistant dress up in my pigtails…,” Leah said before suddenly cutting the anecdote short.

Leah apparently didn’t know how to read Ellen’s face and went on to lightheartedly tell the host, “No, because you’re acting really interested. So, like, I don’t know if you’re doing that thing where you’re, like, into my story, so that…”

A startled Ellen replied, “I’m always interested!” This led Leah to enthusiastically respond, “You’re not, Ellen! Stop.”

At this point, both stars were smiling but didn’t appear to be joking around, with Ellen seemingly asking in earnest, “What do you mean, I’m acting interested?” Then, Leah leaned over in her chair and smacked Ellen on the arm, playfully but with a fair amount of gusto.

Leah was able to land two whacks before Ellen pulled her arm away, causing Leah to miss on the third attempt. “Ow! It’s my last season,” Ellen shared.

At this point, the Old School actress made it clear it was all love between them, awkward moment notwithstanding. “I love you, I miss you and I’m so happy to be here on your last season,” Leah said. “But anyway, thank you for having me.”

After Ellen said she was welcome, Leah comically responded immediately with, “Back to me,” and continued telling her story about her failed attempt to terrorize Sofia.