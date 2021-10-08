Petroleum product prices projected to rise

Petroleum product prices are projected to rise further in the second half of October in Pakistan, market sources said, as Brent oil prices touched $82 per barrel on Wednesday. Crude oil and petroleum products are mostly imported pursuant to long-term contracts with Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The OGRA determined the prices of petroleum products using the most recently notified petroleum levy (PL), general sales tax (GST), and international oil prices and exchange rates for the previous 15 days.













