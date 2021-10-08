RCB collects over Rs63m water charges

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has successfully completed the task of large-scale recovery in last three months by collecting Rs63 million water charges from the consumers.

According to a RCB spokesman, the authorities concerned on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer, Muhammad Umar Farooq Ali Malik had accelerated their ongoing revenue collection campaign.

The RCB teams on the directives of CEO were conducting raids in different areas to take action against the defaulters.

He urged the residents to pay all taxes, otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the defaulters and heavy fines would also be imposed.

To a question, he informed that the Board had accelerated its operation against illegal construction and issued a large number of notices to the violators.

The RCB Land Branch/Building Control Cell was conducting raids and the owners of the buildings and structures erected illegally were being issued notices, he added.

The spokesman said, the staff conducted raids in different areas fall in its jurisdiction including Dhok Gujaran, Bhatta Chowk, Misrial Road, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Chaudharian, Afshan Colony, Dhoke Syedan, Peshawar Road and several other areas and the building rules violators, property tax and water charges defaulters were served notices.

The Trade License and Professional Tax Branch also issued notices to violators of rules during the period, he informed.