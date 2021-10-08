$5b investment for textile sector in pipeline: Dawood

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has announced that investment worth $5 billion is in the pipeline for the establishment of new textile units.

Highlighting the positive outcome of the “Make-in-Pakistan” policy, Dawood said in a tweet on Thursday, “Our Make-in-Pakistan policy is beginning to show results. We have been informed that an investment of approximately $5 billion is in the pipeline under which 100 new textile units are expected to be established.”

Sharing further details regarding the investment, he said that apart from enhancing export capacity, these are likely to create about 500,000 jobs. “This government has reversed the de-industrialisation and InshaAllah, we are now on a path of industrial growth in Pakistan,” the PM’s aide added.

Earlier on October 01, All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Patron-in-Chief Gohar Ejaz announced that the textile industry is going to invest $5 billion by adding 100 new textile plants which will provide 500,000 new jobs and increase textile exports. Addressing the annual general meeting of the association at APTMA House, Gohar hoped to achieve the current year’s textile export target of $21 billion.

He mentioned that exports of the value-added sector have shown remarkable growth during FY 2020-21, registering 32 percent in towels, 19 percent in garments, 37 percent in knitwear, and 29 percent in bed wear exports. He added that textile exports increased by 23 percent in last FY, while registering 29 percent growth in the first 2 months of the current fiscal year. In August 2021, textile exports registered a growth of 45 percent over the same period last year.