Imam, cotton committees confident of crossing 8.5m bales target

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam has expressed hope that the target of 8.5 million bales of cotton production during the current season will be achieved easily.

Imam said this while chairing a meeting of the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) on Thursday, which discussed the administrative and financial matters of the body. On the other hand, the Cotton Crop Assessment Committee (CCAC) on Thursday estimated local crop output during the crop season 2021-22 at 9.374 million bales as against the set targets of 8.5 million bales.

Addressing the PCCC meeting, Imam reiterated the government’s commitment to streamline all the matters related to PCCC in order to bring improvement in research and development activities. The minister apprised the forum that due to proper crop management and favourable weather conditions, pest attack on crops has not been reported so far, adding that it will help enhance the area under crop cultivation during next season that would help in strengthening and reviving output of major crops in the country.

Imam told the meeting that the government is well aware of the financial and administrative issues faced by PCCC and steps to be taken to address these issues for bringing improvements in research and development institutions to enhance the per-acre output of major crops.

He said the government is also determined to revive and develop the cotton sector by bringing revolutionary improvements in research institutions related to cotton, which will not only enhance per-acre cotton output but it will also address the issues related to other stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the second meeting of Cotton Crop Assessment Committee (CCAC) was held under the chairmanship of Secretary Ministry of National food Security and Research, Tahir Khurshid, which was also attended by representatives of provincial government of Punjab, Plant Protection Department (PPD), Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department. The Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) and other senior officials of allied departments also attended the meeting.

The committee met to assess the volume of the current cotton crop in the country and the secretary Ministry of National Food Security and Research welcomed the participants and appreciated the stakeholders’ interest and participation in the process of cotton crop assessment.

Dr Khalid Abdullah, Cotton Commissioner, presented an overview of the cotton production scenario in the country. He stated that the weather and prices factor favoured the cotton production, adding that government announcement of intervention price, which enhanced the grower’s confidence in investment on crop management resulted in higher arrivals of cotton in ginneries.

Representatives of the provincial government presented the crop estimates as Punjab said that about 5.44 million cotton bales are expected during the current season. Meanwhile, cotton output in Sindh province was estimated to reach 3.50 million bales, whereas output of Balochistan was forecast at 0.43 million bales during the season 2021-22. The representatives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa apprised the forum that cotton crop production in the province was estimated at 0.004 million bales.