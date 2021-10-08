Improved research to enhance cotton production, says Fakhar Imam

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam, said on Thursday that the research standard would be improved through China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in order to enhance cotton production.

He was addressing a ceremony virtually held in connection with World cotton day here at Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) here on Thursday. He said, “Cotton which is also known as ‘white gold’ was main crop which contributes lion’s share to country’s economy but unfortunately its production had been gradually reducing in last few years.” The minister informed that only 4.5 million cotton bales were produced last year which was the lowest production in the country’s history. Fakhar Imam said that timely steps taken this year would achieve the set target of 8.46 million cotton bales as 3.8 million bales production was recorded by last month. Minister said that the incumbent government had announced Rs5,000 per 40 kg cotton support price for this year and added that the cotton growers were getting better cotton prices. He stated that all out efforts were being made for the revival of ‘white gold’ despite the cotton cultivation area was reduced by 17 percent this year as compared to previous year.