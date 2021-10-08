IMF executive board probes MD in WB report scandal

The executive board of International Monetary Fund (IMF) met with its Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva as part of its ongoing review of the matter raised by WilmerHale’s investigation of the World Bank’s Doing Business 2018 report.

IMF Spokesman Gerry Rice said in a statement that the executive board had previously met with the representatives of WilmerHale on this matter. The executive board remains committed to a thorough, objective, and timely review and expects to meet again soon for further discussion, said the statement. In 2003, the World Bank launched its Doing Business rankings with the objective of measuring business regulations that enhance or constrain commerce in 190 countries. After data irregularities were reported internally in the 2018 and 2020 surveys, World Bank management discontinued the next Doing Business report and initiated a series of reviews and audits of the report and its methodology.