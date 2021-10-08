Bitcoin crosses $54,000 price mark, $1t cap

The cryptocurrency market turned bullish on Thursday, with the market capitalisation gaining 5.5 percent to reach $2.39 trillion as of 1235 hours GMT. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, reached the highest level in almost five months amid bullish sentiment to settle at $54,007 after gaining 3.36 percent. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest cryptocurrency crossed the $1 trillion mark to reach 1.017 trillion. Likewise, ether (ETH) price increased by 3.76 percent to reach $3,563. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $418 billion. Similarly, XRP price gained 2.80 percent to reach $1.08. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $107.6 billion after this increase. Likewise, cardano (ADA) price jumped by 6.57 percent to reach $2.30. Its market capitalisation has increased to $74.6 billion after this gain. On the other hand, dogecoin (Doge) price inched down by 0.12 percent to reach $0.252. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of doge has reached $33 billion. Bitcoin has gained over 25 percent this month. Bitcoin faced major hurdles this year after hitting an all-time high of nearly $65,000 in February. A crackdown on cryptocurrencies in China and other negative factors pushed bitcoin’s price below $30,000 in July. This month’s rally has already propelled bitcoin’s market capitalisation back up above $1 trillion.













