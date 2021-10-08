Zameen.com hold event to review progress at Business Hub Multan

Zameen.com – Pakistan’s leading real estate corporation and the sole marketing and sales partner for DHA Multan’s first mega commercial project ‘Business Hub Multan’ – organised a live event to review the construction work underway at the project site.

The event was attended by Zameen.com Senior Director Sales (Central) Sheikh Shuja-Ullah Khan, Regional Sales Manager (Multan) Rana Farrukh Nadeem, and Manager Marketing (Central) Hammad Salahuddin. The project’s developer firm Bodla Builders was represented by Chairman Colonel (Ret.) Tahir Iqbal Bodla and Chief Executive Officer Peer Sohaib Tariq Bodla. Other attendees included Peer Aslam Bodla, Peers Junaid Iqbal Bodla, Peer Asim Bodla, Peer Huzaifa Bodla, Peer Ali Bodla, Peer Hassan Bodla, Peer Aftab Bodla, and other notable businessmen of the city.

At the event, the participants were shown the live footage of the rafting process being executed at the project site and were also briefed regarding the in-process development activities. Speaking at the ceremony, Zameen.com’s Senior Director Sales Central Sheikh Shuja-Ullah Khan stated that Business Hub Multan will be a new chapter for Multan’s business community. Once completed, the Multan Business Hub would benefit not just the residents of DHA Multan, but also the population of the surrounding areas. He further stated that Business Hub Multan would be a modern and important business centre in the city due to its accessibility and prominent placement.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Bodla Builders Colonel (Ret.) Tahir Iqbal Bodla said that the project is designed in line with the contemporary needs of the businesses of the city. He stated that the ground-plus-five-storey multipurpose Business Hub Multan will host major brands of the country and will be a golden opportunity for businesses looking to establish new outlets.