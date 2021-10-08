29th Prime Minister Open Golf commences

RAWALPINDI: The 29th Prime Minister Open Golf Championship is an event of stature and prominence with all requisite ingredients like a beautiful golf course, ample prize money, a hole-in-one car, impeccable playing conditions and daunting competition. It goes to the credit of the Rawalpindi Golf Course and its management that they host this championship every year with distinction and an intensity for eminence. The first day of this four days championship, on Thursday, was reserved for senior professionals and senior amateurs. Top performers of the first round in senior professionals category were Tahir Nasim (Gymkhana), Raja Iftikhar Hussain (Rawalpindi), Irfan Mehmood (Rawalpindi), Iftikhar Ahmed (Gymkhana), Muhammad Akram (Gymkhana) and Parvez Akhter (Islamabad). Tahir had a score of gross 69, Raja Iftikhar gross 70, Irfan Mehmood gross 71 and Iftikhar, Akram and Parvez were clubbed together at gross 74. Out of the senior amateurs, the commendable scores came from Shuaibuddin (Rawalpindi) 74, Shahid Warraich gross 77, M Aslam Khan and Mohsin Farooq also at gross 77. On Friday (today), the golfing arena of Rawalpindi will be filled up with champions of calibre and worthiness. All the formidable standard bearers of the national golf scene will be vying for honours and lucrative cash awards. Under par rounds are expected to be many and the occasion will be loaded with gaiety for the enthusiastic golf lovers. As for the professional competitors, this event means serious business.













