IHC extends interim bail of Zardari till Nov 9

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday extended the interim bail of former president Asif Ali Zardari till November 9, in New York City property case.

The bench also sought opinion from defence lawyer Farooq H Naek and National Accountability Bureau’s prosecutor regarding the new amendment in NAB Ordinance.

The court asked whether the bail cases would be shifted to the special courts after the promulgation of fresh ordinance. The prosecutor adopted the stance that all bail cases should be dismissed after the introduction of new law. The court instructed the prosecutor to study the new ordinance and also brief the NAB investigation officer about it.

Justice Aamer Farooq asked whether the powers of NAB for arresting accused were withdrawn. To this, Farooq H. Naek was of the view that the new amendments had increased the powers of anti-graft body. Now the names of the accused would be placed on the exit control list (ECL).

He further said it would be seen later if the ordinance gets approval from parliament or not. Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked the system would be streamlined when the parliament would be strengthened more.

Naek said the parliamentary committees had no powers. The chief justice remarked that the parliament could make laws. After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till November 9. The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to the accused on medical grounds.