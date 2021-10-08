Mitsuhiro Wada is new Japanese envoy to Pakistan

Japanese government has appointed Mitsuhiro Wada as its new ambassador to Pakistan. He recently completed his term in Hong Kong as Consul General and is likely to assume his new responsibilities by the end of this month. The diplomatic circles are seeing the appointment of Wada, a career diplomat, in Pakistan as very significant development, indicating the Japanese government interest in multi billion dollars China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Known as the expert on CPEC, it is believed that Wada has been given a task by his government to explore avenues of cooperation and joint ventures in the corridor project. On previous occasions also, Japan has hinted investment especially in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) being established under the CPEC. The Incumbent Ambassador Matsuda is leaving Pakistan after completing his tenure, during which, relations between Pakistan and Japan touched new heights.













