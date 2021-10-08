Iran offers joint bilateral trade mechanism to Pakistan

In what could be called a significant development to bolster trivial bilateral trade volume, Iran has expressed the desire to devise a joint bilateral trade mechanism with Pakistan to ensure smooth and hurdle free movement of goods between the countries. The offer was made by the Iranian side during the 11th session of the Bilateral Political Consultations held at the Foreign Office during which both the sides discussed cooperation in areas of politics, economy, trade, connectivity, security, energy, education and people-to-people exchanges. The Iranian side led by Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Dr Ali Bagheri Kani floated the proposal of establishing such joint platforms/warehouses at border areas where the goods and commodities could be unloaded and uploaded for their onward movement to the fixed destination points. The Iranian officials were of the view that a coordinated system will help ensure obstacle-free and easy flow of goods. Pakistani products including pharmaceuticals, textiles, fruits, pink salt, IT products & services, surgical instruments, leather products, steel & pipes, sanitary & crockery could find a good market in Iran.













