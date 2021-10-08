NA body on law seeks bar councils views on bill regarding number of SC judges

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Thursday deferred the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) (Amendment) Bill,2021 (Section 2) and after detail deliberations.

The NA body on Law under the Chairmanship of Riaz Fatyana, deferred the bill till its next meeting with recommendation to seek views of all Bar Councils on the given subject. The Committee offered Fateh and expressed condolence for the departed souls of Baluchistan Earthquake martyrs as well as for departed soul of mother of Secretary, Election Commission of Pakistan.

The Committee considered the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 185(4) moved by Syed Javed Husnain and after detailed deliberations recommended that the bill as amended should be passed by the National Assembly. The Committee did not consider the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article-36) moved by Kesoo Mal Khel Das and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article-59) moved by Jai Parkash due to non-availability of the Movers.

The Committee deferred the bills till next meeting as requested by the movers. The Committee considered the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 185(3) moved by Syed Javed Husnain and after detailed deliberations the Mover desired to withdraw the same, hence, the Committee recommended that the Bill should not be passed by the National Assembly.

The Committee considered the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 140-A), moved by Syed Javed Husnain and after detailed deliberations recommended that the bill should be passed by the National Assembly with amendments as recommended by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The Committee considered the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 140-A) moved by Ms. Kishwer Zehra and after detailed deliberations recommended that the bill should be passed by the National Assembly.

Members/Movers MAtta Ullah, Lal Chand, Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, MS. Kishwar Zehra, Ch. Mehmood Bashir Virk, Usman Ibraheem, Qadir Khan Mandokhail, Ms. Nafeesa Shah, Ms. Aliya Kamran and Syed Javed Hasnain besides the Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice, Secretary, Election Commission of Pakistan along with their staff attended the meeting.