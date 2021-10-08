CEO Club set to hold ‘CEO SUMMIT Islamabad’

CEO Club Pakistan is organizing the most anticipated event of Pakistan’s Business Community “CEO SUMMIT Islamabad” and the launch of best-selling book “100 Performing CEOs, Leaders & Companies of Pakistan 2020-2021” embracing hundred success stories of Pakistani CEOs working on national or international level, surmounting all the difficulties and casting a softer image of Pakistan on the global spectrum. Message Communications is a strategic partner of this CEO SUMMIT.

Furthermore, CEO Club Pakistan will launch the ninth edition of “100 Best Performing CEOs & Companies of Pakistan 2019” and distribute among the top CEOs, Entrepreneurs, Business Leaders & Women of Substance of Pakistan. This event has already created waves in the business elite in Pakistan and is now being launched on a global level.

The magnum event of the business world will also be stream online to more than hundred countries and reached to the world by social media. CEO Club Pakistan continuously strived hard to bring stature and prestige to Pakistani business bigwigs on the global landscape. It has contributed its share for mushrooming the book culture the country. It also provided networking platform for the attendees of the event.