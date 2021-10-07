ECB chairman Ian Watmore resigns weeks after cancelling Pakistan tour

Chief of England Cricket Board (ECB), Ian Watmore, resigns from his post after increasing pressure since the cancellation of England’s tour to Pakistan.

In the first public statement after canceling the tour, Watmore said: “I’m very sorry to anyone who feels hurt or let down by our decision, particularly in Pakistan.”Watmore served ECB for 10 months only despite being appointed for five years. According to the UK media, his resignation will go into immediate effect.

ECB Chief remarked, “It is with regret that I step down as Chair of the ECB, but I do so in mindfulness of my own wellbeing and that of the game which I love. I was appointed to the post in a pre-pandemic era, but COVID has meant the role and its demands on time are dramatically different to all our original expectations, which has taken a personal toll on me. Following England’s cancellation, which came on the heels of New Zealand pulling out of Pakistan at the eleventh hour of their own tour over what they said were “security” concerns, Watmore apologized to Pakistanis hurt by the move.

“The decision the board made was an extremely difficult one and the board made it with the primary consideration being the welfare and mental health of our players and staff,” he said. According to the reports, the UK authorities were not pleased with the ECB over the move and expressed disappointment with the board. Therefore when the English team canceled its tour of Pakistan, the UK government immediately distanced itself from the decision and declared it an independent decision of the ECB.