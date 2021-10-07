PM Imran Khan won’t come to power again, says Murad Ali Shah

On Thursday, CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah while talking to media in Islamabad said that it is as rare as hen’s teeth of PM Imran Khan’s again coming to power, Daily Times reported.

H maintained that people would hold the prime minister accountable for his acts in the elections.

“PM Imran should maintain the same standards which he had set for his political opponents before taking office. In 2016, he had called those owning offshore companies ‘thieves’. Now those federal ministers whose names have appeared in the Pandora Leaks should resign from their posts until investigations into their cases are complete,” he asserted.

While answering a question about the presidential ordinance promulgated to grant an extension to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, the Sindh CM said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) should understand that it is a political party.

“It should not have bypassed the parliament on this matter,” he opined.

Meanwhile, Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah could not be accused of the Nooriabad Power Plant reference on Thursday.

An Accountability Court has ordered all the accused in the case to ensure their presence on the next date of hearing (November 1).

On the other hand, AC Judge Azam Khan is hearing the reference. Co-accused in the case Sultan Farooq could not attend the hearing because he had contracted the coronavirus.