Asad Umar criticizes UK for not accepting WHO-approved Chinese vaccines

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Thursday criticized the changes made by the UK government in its travel advisory. He reacted to the United Kingdom’s decision to not accept Chinese vaccines and placing Pakistan on the “rest of the world” list.

Umar wrote on Twitter: “[The] UK decides gora certificates [and] vaccines are okay but most non-gora vaccine certificates [and] Chinese vaccines are not. This despite widespread evidence of fake certificates in [the] US [and] Europe.”

The minister highlighted that Chinese vaccines are approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Health considerations or hangover of a colonial mindset?” Umar raised the question as the UK government decided not to include Chinese vaccines in its list of UK-approved vaccines.

Changes in UK’s travel advisory

On Wednesday, the UK updated its COVID-19 travel rules. Pakistan is now also on a new rest of the world list. It is not on the list of the countries whose vaccination certificates are recognised in the UK.

Pakistan was removed from the red list and was also placed on the amber list on September 22. But in the latest travel advisory, the UK said it was working with Pakistani authorities to recognise the vaccine certificates issued by NADRA.

According to the changes, Pakistani travellers should follow these rules:

Take a PCR test within 72 hours pre-departure

Self-isolate for 10 days on arrival, or test to release on day 5

Book day 2/8 PCR tests and complete a passenger locator form

However, once the UK authorities recognise NADRA’s vaccination certificate, Pakistanis — who are fully vaccinated — will not have to self-isolate or take a pre-departure test, although they will still have to complete a two-day test and fill in a passenger locator form.

Which vaccines does the UK recognise?

Pfizer

Moderna

AstraZeneca

Johnson & Johnson

Meanwhile, WHO also approved China’s Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines. But the UK government is not approving them.