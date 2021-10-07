Senior US diplomat Wendy Sherman to reach Pakistan today

RAWALPINDI/ KARACHI: On Tuesday (today), Wendy Sherman, the US Deputy Secretary of State with a seven-member delegation will reach Islamabad to hold talks with top Pakistani officials on different bilateral and international issues, especially the developing situation in Afghanistan.

All arrangements have been made for her peaceful visit to Pakistan by the authorities at the helm of affairs.

The US Deputy Secretary of State will also discuss US-Pakistan relations and according to the sources, Pakistan will make it clear that it believes in strong ties with the US on an equal basis. It will also brief US authorities about the emerging situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan’s role in establishing peace there.

The US officials would also be informed about the situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

However, on the other hand, Pakistan has not accepted the Taliban’s government in Afghanistan for the time being, pursuing a wait-and-see policy vis-a-vis the Taliban’s rule.

Meanwhile, the diplomatic circles in Islamabad were hopeful that after the visit, the present situation in relations between Pakistan and the Biden administration might get better.

The Foreign Office has asked the Aviation Division and the Islamabad airport administration about the delegation’s protocol. It added that the US delegation would not be photographed and exempted from the coronavirus test at the airport.