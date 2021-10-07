Pakistan’s tallest man Muhammad Ijaz passes away at the age of 42

On Wednesday, the tallest man of Pakistan Muhammad Ijaz, has passed away in Bhakkar district of Punjab, his family confirmed.

However, he died at the age of 42. His family confirmed that he had been suffering from bone disorder. Hameed, the brother of the deceased, claimed that Ijaz was the tallest man in Pakistan at a height of eight feet and two inches.

His brother said that the funeral prayers will be offered in his native village, Thala Sarin.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s second tallest person, Naseer Soomro who is seven feet nine inches, is also suffering from chronic lung disease. The provincial government earlier announced to bear the expenses of treatment of Naseer.