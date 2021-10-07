Man kills 4 year old daughter to marry neighbour

SAHIWAL: On Thursday, Sahiwal police claimed to have traced the murderer of a four-year-old girl.

The police said the murderer turned out to be the father of the girl who was killed earlier this week.

The suspect wanted to marry a woman who lives in his neighbourhood, the police relayed.

He thought his daughter was a hurdle to their marriage.

The police also said we have registered a first information report (FIR) against the man with investigation launched. They added no arrest has yet been made in the case.