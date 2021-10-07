Rupee falls 16 paisa against US dollar

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar depreciated by 16 paisa in the interbank trading on Wednesday to close at Rs170.96 against the previous day’s closing of Rs170.80. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs171 and Rs172 respectively. Similarly, the price of euro was depreciated by 34 paisa and closed at Rs197.68 against the last day’s trading of Rs198.02, the State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.53, whereas an increase of 52 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of British pound, which was traded at Rs232.45 as compared to its last closing of Rs231.93. The exchange rates of Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by 04 paisa each to close at Rs46.54 and Rs45.58 respectively.













